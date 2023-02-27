PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It is crazy to imagine that I am about two months into my internship. It has been such a great opportunity to learn from some of the best people in the business. During this time I have really started to get into the flow of things and be more confident in my ability. It has been very easy to get more into the flow of it with everyone being so supportive and kind.

Being a part of The Hampton Roads Show has been such an amazing learning and just overall fun experience. I am continuing to learn a lot about the business and all the different parts of what it takes to put a show together. I have been given such a great opportunity to work with the director of the show, shadow the producers, work on cameras, and floor direct.

HRS Set/ Dylan Bautista

One of my favorite parts of the show is when we have special guests for an interview or have talented chefs come and cook up some delicious food in the kitchen. It is such a great way to meet new people and learn about new experiences from others. It is so great to smell the delicious food that is being cooked up right in the studio and the best part is being able to taste the food after the show.