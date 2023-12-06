PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — During our Lunch and Learn, Mrs. Stephanie Cooke told a couple of other interns and me that you “need to trust, believe, and connect.” To overcome obstacles and pursue personal development, one needs trust, belief in oneself, and deep connections. In my opinion, this trio is essential to success and is crucial in determining a person’s course toward achievement and contentment. Those terms were a big part of starting this adventure at WAVY, so I took what she said and kept it dear to my heart.

Starting my adventure at WAVY gave me a unique chance to learn more about the world of Journalism. I worked with coworkers, moved across departments, and took in the energy of the newsroom. I developed these qualities at every stage of my experience as a digital intern at one of the top news stations, from carefully creating pacers -brief, informative pieces that enlighten readers of current events- to learning the intricacies of creating digital content!

The first and most crucial component in any successful partnership is trust. As a WAVY digital intern, I understood how vital building trust in the workplace is. Being in charge of writing pacers was one way I helped foster trust.

Precise and accurate pacers are crucial to consistently delivering high-quality content. In this situation, trust developed into a mutually reinforcing relationship: the more I put into producing high-quality work, the more trust I earned from superiors and peers.

Throughout my internship, self-belief and the organization’s objective were central to all I did. During my internship, I produced engaging digital content for the WAVY website. Technical expertise and a conviction in the value of digital media as an effective storytelling tool were necessary for this work.

Through my work, I aimed to enhance the online presence of WAVY, reinforcing the station’s commitment to delivering news in innovative and accessible ways. The belief in the transformative power of digital media was a driving force behind my contributions to the station’s online platform.

Developing relationships with coworkers and realizing the complexity of news production were essential components of my internship. Having constructive conversations with coworkers in areas such as Production, Sales, News, Promotions, and the Hampton Roads Show provided me a complete picture of the news industry. Working with experts in many fields deepened my awareness of the teamwork needed to create engaging news content and helped me to recognize how interrelated all departments are. This interdepartmental relationship was essential to creating a feeling of community at work.

I took the initiative to shadow experts in several departments to understand the workings of a newsroom thoroughly. I got to work as an aid to several important members of the WAVY staff, such as news reporters, producers, editors, and guests from the Hampton Roads Show. These were eye-opening events because I saw firsthand how these experts gathered information for the show’s scripts or conducted interviews. The thrill of witnessing a live broadcast being put together was nothing short of electrifying.

The Promotions, Sales, and Hampton Roads Show departments were the three that caught my attention the most.

When I got to shadow Mike Booth & Antonio Jones, I saw how vital the Promotions department at WAVY is to building viewership, audience engagement, and brand awareness.

The Sales department took me by surprise as I enjoyed my time in a department that I had no idea contributed so much to the growth of WAVY. I shadowed Karolyn Hairston and Bob Dwyer, and learned from them to be available for the customers and highlight what works best for them.

Lastly, the Hampton Roads Show allows the community to see itself represented on television by emphasizing local news, events, and people. It displays the Hampton Roads area’s varied activities, cultures, and updates. Under the direction of Mrs. Kenisha Stringfield, who warmly welcomed me and imparted insightful information, I had the opportunity to sit in on a few shows and develop a deeper understanding of this rapidly evolving sector, including its day-to-day operations and HRS difficulties.

Looking back, the digital internship at WAVY was a dynamic journey of progress rather than merely a checklist of responsibilities. Trust, belief, and connection were not abstract concepts but living principles that guided my actions and interactions. I thoroughly understood the news sector by performing tasks including writing digital content, developing pacers, and interacting with other departments.

This all-encompassing experience reinforced my aspiration to become a journalist by emphasizing the value of connection, trust, and belief in navigating the always-changing field of news reporting. As I step away from this internship, I carry with me new skills, a deep-seated commitment to ethical journalism, and an unwavering belief in the transformative power of storytelling in the digital age.