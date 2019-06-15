Focus on the journey, not the destination

Ever since my elementary school days, watching Robin Roberts has pushed me to pursue a career as a reporter. And still, nothing has changed from my younger years. WAVY-TV 10/ Fox 43 has given me the opportunity to learn and gain new skills from well-rounded professionals. It has been nothing but a dream.

After two weeks as an intern, I am proud to say that I have rapidly gained supplemental knowledge from multiple news departments, which include: The Hampton Roads Show, sports, production, digital, and general news. On my first day, I was able to assist Sportswrap reporter, Nathan Epstein. I had the chance to film parts of a sporting event and observe the preparation of the sports show.

I was shocked when Nathan finished editing and writing his sports package within 25 minutes. At school, professors give students a two to three week period to finish one package. Nathan reassured me that with practice and time, I will be able to master editing at the speed that is necessary for this industry.

Furthermore, I witnessed the development of the Virginia Beach shooting while helping with the assignment desk. The entire newsroom worked hastily to deliver accurate information to the community. The shocking, breaking news included an endless amount of chaos. However, being able to witness, first-hand, how much of an impact our news station has on the public was a life changing experience. A feeling of purpose and motivation came over me after observing the dedication each WAVY staff member demonstrated. After the horrendous event, my desires to become an authentic and worthy reporter for the public have increased.

By the end of the summer, I want to improve my editing skills, write and publish digital content, better my on-camera presence, and complete the 2019 Summer Intern Goals Checklist.

Being a summer intern for WAVY- TV 10 is preparing me and guiding me into the right direction for my future. Again, this is just the beginning and so much more learning is ahead.

Follow me on Twitter: @briastith