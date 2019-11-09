Finding my passion

Each day that I intern at WAVY I get the chance to learn more and more about which direction I want to go into in the media field. Last week I had the opportunity to shadow Bob Bennett in the news room to see how everything is ran. We attended the morning meeting first so I could see the process of what stories were being ran and which reporters where covering certain topics. After that, I realized how the producer is in total control of how the show is ran. I found that to be one of my career interest because not only would I have the option to chose any story, but I can add in any graphics as well, I would be in control of the vision. After a day of shadowing the newsroom, I also had the opportunity to shadow news photog Jack Noonan. He is an amazing teacher, and I have learned a lot in the time I have shadowed him such as shooting in a sequence, and how essential it is to have a creative eye when shooting a story.

My passion is everything production from, producing, directing, and photog(camera operator). Being at WAVY has allowed me to see all three of my career interest up close and personal. To have the opportunity to work with professionals who are happy to teach and guide me is what I look forward to.