PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Beginning my WAVY internship was a goal I needed to tackle this experience in mass journalism as it relates to my ultimate goal and social reform. Upon meeting my wonderful team, I began understanding my strengths and direct duties as floor director for the Hampton Roads Show. When I walked into the building every morning, I would jump right into setting up the studio, preparing guests and working as a team, acquiring more knowledge daily. I became comfortable with my position as I assisted various departments. I documented activities of upcoming events, shadowing promotions, and completing intros and outros for the show’s daily programming. I enjoyed collecting experiences that would help in my long term goal of bringing awareness to my community. Gaining more confidence in my communications abilities and internship and leadership skills that will also aid in promoting Social Programs in the community. Today is the final day of my internship, I plan to keep in touch with my colleagues at WAVY TV 10 as my future endeavors become a reality in this portion of my journey.