PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As I write this blog on my last day of work, the only word that comes to me to characterize this entire experience is “wow.” This summer has provided me with an incredible amount of experience. It’s been an eye-opening summer, and I’m going to miss everything related to the Hampton Roads Show and the production team.

I’m grateful for Kenisha, Alexis, Mal, Stephanie, James, Chris and Tara. I’d like to thank you for not just assisting me throughout my internship, but also for enabling me to be a sponge and giving me advice that will stick with me throughout my entire media career.

I would like to say thanks to my fellow interns McKenna, Sam, Elizabeth and Fiona for bringing the best out of me each day. I’m forever indebted for this opportunity.