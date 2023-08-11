

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — These last few weeks I’ve made a career pivot, I’ve become interested in producing. I’ve shadowed various departments throughout the summer, but producing popped for me. I had the opportunity to produce a segment, and then give out queues throughout 2 Hampton Roads Shows. I enjoyed every second of It!

I had the opportunity to go on multiple shoots within these last few weeks to see the photojournalist side of things. These shoots included going with the Hampton Roads Show to Virginia Beach to see the “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit, visiting Newport News and staying local in Portsmouth. My first day shadowing I had troubles waking up early, but one thing I learned within these last 2 weeks was if you enjoy something, you have no problem being up at a certain time.

I’m looking forward to my last week at WAVY and what’s to come.