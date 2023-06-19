PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – I’m very grateful for this opportunity to work at WAVY TV 10. Here are the top five highlights of my internship so far!

Number 5: I got to meet Andy Fox

Having watched Mr. Fox for years and having seen his many entertaining broadcasts, I finally got to meet him in person.

Number 4: Behind the scenes look at the Hampton Roads Show

It was really interesting to see a live broadcast happen before my eyes! Everyone associated with The Hampton Roads Show was super nice! It was the first time I worked outside of my department (which is digital) and I now have a greater appreciation for live production.

Number 3: I got to sit in on a newsroom meeting

I had the opportunity to be part of a morning meeting. I met many of the morning news team members as they brainstormed various news items for the day.

Number 2: I got to publish several articles

I had the opportunity to write several different news articles that we published digitally. It’s really cool and a great learning experience!

Number 1: Jane is really nice to work for

Jane Alvarez-Wertz has been super kind to me and gracious with her time and feedback. She is very busy and I appreciate the time she spends on mentoring me!!!