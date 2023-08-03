PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – I had such a great time working at WAVY TV 10! Here are another top five highlights of my internship!

Number 5: Taking a closer look at WAVY TV 10

I completed a project where I set out to explore the various manners in which WAVY TV 10 interacts with political, economic, and social factors. I conducted three interviews, which included Bob Bennett, a producer at WAVY TV 10 with more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting, Andy Fox, a broadcaster who came to WAVY TV 10 over 30 years ago. Lastly, I interviewed Brett Hall, a reporter who joined WAVY TV 10 in March 2018.

I am so happy with how the project turned out! I am very grateful for the participants taking some time out of their busy days to talk to me.

Here it is!

Taking a closer look at WAVY TV 10 | WAVY.com

Number 4: Shadowing Sales

I got the chance to get to know Rick Wells in Sales! He was super kind and had a lot of great stories to tell me! He taught me the importance of trust when it comes to making business deals, and the benefits of television advertising!

Number 3: Shadowing Promotions again!

Promotions was so much fun to shadow again! We drove over to a nearby elementary school and got the chance to explore the empty halls for potential scenes for an upcoming back-to-school promo!

Number 2: An interview with Portsmouth Comedian Hatton Jordan

On July 26, I had the opportunity to interview Portsmouth Comedian Hatton Jordan. (wavy.com).

Jordan has 30 years of experience in performing stand-up comedy in the Hampton Roads area. The 54-year-old comedian, whose day job for the past 15 years has been working in elementary education, has performed professionally in 17 different states. He has worked in Virginia, Ohio, Texas, and all spots in between. His entertainment career includes selling material to Mad Magazine and acting on the Discovery ID Channel.

So grateful Hatton Jordan was able to find the time to sit down and chat with me!

Number 1: Jane is super nice to work for

Right from the beginning and all the way to the end, Jane Alvarez-Wertz has been a great boss to work for! She has been super kind and open to all of my interview ideas!

I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to learn from her!