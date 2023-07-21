PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It has been so much fun working for WAVY TV 10! Here are another top five highlights of my internship so far!

Number 5: I got to learn about the app called Otter

This sounds really boring to most people, but I really like this app. When I conducted interviews around the office, I learned about an app called Otter. It automatically transcribes verbal exchanges. That way, I don’t have to write down everything my interviewee is saying.

As a stand up comedian I am constantly writing material by pencil, then typing it on my computer. Now, I have the benefit of just simply reciting it into this app after writing it by pencil. This avoids all the wasted time of retyping everything I’ve written down.

Here’s a clip of my stand up if you’re interested!

Number 4: Intern lunch

There was a great lunch where people talked to all of the WAVY summer interns and gave us super helpful tips on how to get careers out of college!

Number 3: Working in promotions

It was so much fun working in promotions! Everyone there was so kind and really open to all my questions! I loved seeing how they use their creativity in making promotional content for WAVY TV 10! They really do play an important role in advertising the station to the community of Hampton Roads!

Number 2: I spent time interviewing people for my project

It was so much fun interviewing people around the office! I really enjoyed the opportunity to ask questions and get interesting responses! I can’t wait to have it all typed up real quick thanks to Otter!

Number 1: I got to shadow Andy Fox in the field

I got the opportunity to tag along with Mr. Fox and help search for a missing child. I was with him as he interviewed the mother of the woman accused of taking the child, and other relatives. It appears to be a very complicated situation with a lot of moving pieces. My thoughts and prayers are with the child and the hope that the situation can resolve itself in the best way possible.