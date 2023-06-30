PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – I’ve had a blast continuing to work at WAVY TV 10. Here are another top five highlights of my internship so far!

Number 5: I got to do studio set up for the Hampton Roads Show

Really cool to have a hand in moving furniture and various accessories around that would eventually be seen on television!

Number 4: I got to continue to write digital news stories

I am very proud that I have the opportunity to continue to grow my online portfolio of various news stories that really interest me!

Article written by Charlie Cantrell

Number 3: I got to run the teleprompter

I had the opportunity to play a role in operating the teleprompter! So happy I got to help the news anchors deliver the news!

Number 2: I got to work the assignment desk

The desk was super interesting to work! I got to understand how news stories are dispersed to different sections of the office! I was able to see where my digital stories came from.

Number 1: I got to shadow a newsroom producer

Bob Bennett was really cool and he showed me how he organizes the priority of the news segments on broadcasts! It was so interesting how everything is constantly changing, and the priority is never set in stone!