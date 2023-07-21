PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – And just like that, I’m already into the second half of my summer internship here at WAVY. Like I said in previous blog posts, my main focus of this internship is in news production. When I first started, I was learning the basics of news writing in programs like ENPS. Now, every morning I walk into the station there’s already three news stories waiting in ENPS for me to write. In the past few weeks I’ve learned how to create graphics to go along with my stories, and I’m now confidently able to create images and titles that coincide with the information I’m giving to anchors. Being able to constantly hang around the newsroom, and with other producers, has helped me to build the basic framework of what a news producer should be, and I couldn’t be happier with the results so far.

I’ve also been able to go out into the field more, which is a nice change of pace from being in the booth and newsroom so much. I went to court to cover an arraignment, and I was also able to go to a public information officer meeting where I learned more about the new renewable energy project being set up off the coast of Virginia Beach. Yesterday I was shadowing the promotions department, and we went out to record a news promo for the 7 p.m. show. There’s never a dull day here at WAVY, as there always seems like there’s so much to do. About 15 minutes before I started writing this blog, I was attending an informational lunch meeting with all of the other interns here at the station. We learned about how to continue our careers in this business, and what steps to take in order to look good for future employers.

Behind the scenes at the promo shoot! Credit: Benjamin Price

In the coming weeks I still have lots to do as well. All of the interns have a “sales day” next week, where we all spend the day with the sales team. I’m super excited for that as I really don’t know a lot about the sales process over here, but I can’t wait to learn. I also have a final project that I’m working on as well! I’ll be individually producing an entire block of a newscast, which means I’ll be looking at stories, ordering them in terms of newsworthiness, and writing and creating graphics for all of them. It’s going to be a great culmination of all of the skills I’ve learned over here so far, so I can’t wait to see how that turns out. I’ll keep you all updated on how that goes, and by the time I create my final blog post in the coming weeks, I’ll have so much more to tell you!