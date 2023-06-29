PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – News intern Ben Price details his past few weeks at WAVY.

It’s been a few weeks since I posted my first intern blog here, and so much has already happened! Since I have a focus on news production, I’ve been writing lots of stories for the broadcasts, and I feel like I continue to get better with each headline I write.

I’ve worked for radio stations before, and I’ve had a good amount of production practice up at Syracuse, so I had a little bit of knowledge about the software everyone uses here. However, I found it very interesting how everything in the newsroom is on a much larger scale from what I’ve seen before. Coming in I knew the bare minimum about programs like ENPS and Premiere, and in just a few weeks I’ve learned more about them than I could’ve ever imagined. I’ve also become a lot more active on social media apps like Twitter as well! I’ve created and maintained a professional Twitter account during my time here, so you can also keep up with me on there, my handle is @Benjamiprice.

Photo: Benjamin Price

Not all of my time has been spent in the newsroom though. Recently I’ve been shadowing the wonderful team of the Hampton Roads Show, and I actually have another day scheduled with them tomorrow! I’ve had a good time working on the HRS, as It’s a nice change of pace from the somewhat urgent sense of being in a newsroom. I was able to shadow booth production and editing for the HRS, and was even able to get in the booth myself to give time cues to Chris and Tara. I do spend a lot of time in the booth, but that’s alright! I really enjoy being in there because it’s where everything really happens during the newscasts. I’ve worked with the teleprompter as well, so it was cool to see how everyone reads off of it at different paces.

Finally, I’ve been joining zoom meetings and other meetings at WAVY as well. They’ve all been incredibly helpful with how I can approach stacking and writing news stories. In the few weeks that I’ve spent here at the station I’ve learned so much that will be beneficial to me in my career, so it only has me more excited for what else I’ll be able to learn in the coming weeks.