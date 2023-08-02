PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – And just like that, it looks like my time here at WAVY is coming to an end. Time has absolutely flown by in the past few months since I’ve been here; it feels like I just got started last week! While I have my exit interview planned for this Thursday, my actual final day will be this upcoming Tuesday.

Since my last post, I’ve been even busier than ever! Last week we had a scheduled morning with the sales team, that allowed me to visit and experience a completely different side of the station. I learned about the process of cold calling, and how to schedule meetings and pitches in order to fill out advertising space for the station. We also got to sit in on the morning sales meeting, and I shadowed Will, one of the coolest guys I’ve met here at WAVY!

Preview of my intern project. Credit: Myself

The biggest thing I’ve done so far, however, is completing my intern project. I produced both of my blocks just before writing this, so it’s still so fresh in my head! I want to thank everyone that helped me work on it as well: Bob Bennett has taught me everything I know about producing since I’ve been here, and I wouldn’t have been able to produce my newscast without him. Also, a big shoutout to reporter Brett Hall for taking time out of his busy schedule to be the on-camera reporter for the newscast. Also, thanks to my fellow intern Alexandria Williams for allowing me to use her intern project for my block! It was really cool combining both of our experiences in the newsroom and putting both of our projects together. Finally, I want to thank everyone in the booth and on the floor that was able to help out with the taping of the newscast as well.

As I mentioned in my first intern blog, I genuinely had no idea what to expect when I first got here. Now, I feel like I’ve learned so much more than I could have imagined. Everyone I’ve met here at WAVY has been so nice to me and very helpful with any questions or concerns I had for them. But all good things must come to an end, so this will indeed be my final blog post. I plan on staying in touch with everyone here at the station, as well as my fellow interns.

Thanks so much for making this summer awesome!