PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – These last few weeks at WAVY have been amazing! I believe I’ve grown to become comfortable as a floor director for The Hampton Roads Show. I’ve recently learned how to code the show, and these last few weeks I’ve put those skills to use by coding a few blocks of an upcoming show. Coding was challenging but led me to have a change of heart in my career.

This internship helped me decide that I want to become a director. I also had the opportunity to shadow other departments as well. These last three weeks, I had the opportunity to shadow four different departments : Digital, News, Sports and Promotions. Each day I shadowed a department I learned various things about each one.

I found each one special and I didn’t know how many jobs were in television besides production and on-camera jobs. The internship is winding down, but I’m grateful for what I learned recently and what’s in store these next few weeks.