I’m Amir Massenburg, a new intern at WAVY for the Fall 2021 semester, and I’ve been having a wonderful experience so far!
I’ve been working closely with Craig Loper II in the Sports Department, which has been awesome. On my first day, Craig and I went out to a couple of local high school football games where I got to shadow him shooting highlight footage, and then rush back to the station to edit it in time for the Friday Night Flights show!
I know how vital it is to make deadlines and to be on time in the news industry, but witnessing the rush firsthand and being there to help was definitely a great experience for my first day. As of now, I have progressed to writing in a rundown and will start putting my editing skills to use very soon!
Amir is at WAVY!
