Amir is at WAVY!

(WAVY) — Officials from Nestlé USA, Inc. say they are recalling a limited amount of DiGiorno Crispy Pan Pepperoni Pizza due to a potential mislabeling and undeclared soy which is a known allergen.

The affected pizzas products are labeled as DiGiorno Crispy Pan Pepperoni Pizza but in fact are DiGiorno Three Meat Crispy Pan Pizza.

The three-meat pizzas have soy in the beef topping and sausage crumbles which could cause an allergic reaction to people who are allergic to soy.

The product below has been recalled: