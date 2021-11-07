Almost to the Finish Line

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) — Now that I am in the last month of my internship, I am more determined than ever to finish strong. I am spending more time at the station than in previous months to ensure I make the most out of this internship opportunity.

My favorite thing to do now is to go out on shoots with the hosts of the Hampton Roads Show, Chris and Chelsea. The very first shoot I went on was at a farm, and they let me do a quick look live. It made me extremely nervous.

I can recall feeling my heartbeat speedily through my chest and it almost became impossible for me to think about what I wanted to say once we were gonna start recording. After a few moments, I took a deep breath and just went for it, and it was the best feeling ever. It felt so natural, I felt like I had found my true passion in life and that is something I hope everyone gets to experience in their lifetime.

Amaya Does a Standup

After this experience, I hope to continue to go out on shoots and get better. I only want to learn and perfect myself and I feel like I have been placed in the best environment to do so.

One thing I have always stressed in my blogs is that WAVY is one of the best learning environments for the broadcasting journalism field.

When I went out on the shoot, I felt like I was not rushed and they genuinely wanted to help me get the best take. Moments like these are things that I will forever appreciate and acknowledge when I get to where I want to be in life.

This upcoming week I am looking forward to learning more about writing teases and content, as well as spending some more time in the news department.

To follow me along my journey and for more daily updates, you can follow my Twitter @AmayaMitchell44.