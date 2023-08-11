PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — My time at WAVY is officially nearing the end, and while it’s bittersweet, I am so grateful for all the opportunities I have had, especially over the past two weeks. I started going out with the morning news crew a couple days a week. Despite the early wake up, it’s been an amazing experience getting to shadow reporters KaMaria Braye and Brett Hall, and seeing how they analyze a situation and write a script quickly to get it on air with confidence.

This past week, we went to a memorial for Codi Bigsby, and later drove to the aftermath of a fire that had occurred at an abandoned building in Portsmouth. Getting to be on site for important stories, and interact with the community has been incredible. I have learned so much from both of them and videographer LV. In the short time that I’ve been filming stand-ups with them, I can already see improvement in my confidence, and knowledge to be reporting on camera.

Image of aftermath of fire, photo courtesy of me

The interns also had a sales day where we got to sit in on a sales meeting one morning, and see what the day-to-day life of an account executive is like, and how they are some of the most important people behind the scenes. I didn’t really know what occurred in sales department, and it was certainly eye opening. We learned about the process of pitching ideas and representing clients, how to fill out and choose ads for the station, and I even got to shadow a woman fully in charge of creating engaging social medias for different companies!

As I head into my last two weeks at WAVY, I’m just trying to soak it all in and enjoy every moment. This past Friday, I wrote and published three web posts for The Hampton Roads Show which was a new record in a day and I will also be shadowing the promotions department this upcoming week. Here’s to finishing off strong!