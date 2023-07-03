PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s already been 4 weeks since I started at WAVY TV 10. Time flies when you’re working.

In my first two weeks, I was just getting adjusted to the pace of newsroom. Now, I’m still learning, and trying not to get swallowed up by the challenges of the day. The people I work with have kept me encouraged — and those people would be the lovely faces you see when you turn on your television.

I remember in my last blog I wrote the life of a reporter is compact and dynamic. This week I worked with Andy Fox, “The Fox” as he goes by in the newsroom. The most interesting aspects about working with Mr. Fox is not only the number of contacts in his phone but his ability to interview people. I learned how to make an interview feel more natural. When I was shadowing him, he conducted an interview over Zoom, which in particular showed just much how our world is evolving with technology. Technology has changed the way society communicates. I had the opportunity to work in the booth for the Hampton Roads Show, where I used the controls and headset to give the anchors their time queues. In an anchor’s ear, there is a person telling how to keep the pace of the show and when to move on with the next topic — just a part of the magic of the newsroom. I enjoyed working with the HRS team and getting a glimpse of what a producer does. What you see on television, there is a bigger group of people helping relay that story, information or message.

I’m still happy to be interning at 10 On Your Side. Until then, this is Alexandria Williams, signing off.