Absorbing All I Can!

It has now been 3 months as a WAVY Intern! I have learned so many things and met so many people! My daily goal is to absorb any advice given to me like a sponge and try to talk to as many people as possible. The best thing about interning at WAVY is that the employees genuinely take an interest in you. Each day someone gives me a challenge and I wake up everyday excited for what may be in store for me that day. The highlight of my days are my morning conversations with the wise Don Roberts. Some mornings when I get to my desk, Don asks: “Whats going on in the news this morning.” Although this catches me off guard sometimes, I love that it keeps me on my toes. It helps me stay updated every second on what’s going on in the news just incase he ever throws a question out at me. Next week I am scheduling, shooting, and editing my own “Discovering Hampton Roads” shoot. I am confident in all my supervisor, Symone, has taught me and I am excited to apply those skills in my own work! So until next time, updates on my first shoot will be coming soon!