A Day in the Editing Bay

Since my last vlog, I have spent a few days in the editing bay. It was the one thing I was struggling with, and it was hard for me to learn.

I sat down and watched a photographer and editor edit. That helped me see the flow of editing, but how I truly learned was doing it myself.

I decided to take a day off of reporting and finish as many packages as I could. I was able to mess around and figure out Avid. I can proudly report that I did learn the in’s and out’s of Avid.

Exporting my AVID Project

Avid is very similar to Adobe Premiere. I grew up editing on Adobe and was frightened to see Avid in the newsroom, but I am happy I finally learned.

I think being able to shoot and edit your package makes you a dynamic reporter so that these skills will help me with my career for sure.

I have also written a bunch of stories. Every day that I go out with a reporter, I write a story. This process is helpful because I receive feedback from both a producer and reporter. It is cool how different people write their stories.

Besides editing and writing scripts, I have gone out on some cool stories.

Sitting down and writing a script

I went out with Kara Dixon and a fellow news intern, Mary Katherine. We joined the Virginia Conservation Police on their efforts to stop drunk boating. Federal agencies joined to create Operation Drywater, and we showed viewers what out local police are doing to protect them.

A look at the Virginia Conservation Police’s boat

I also went out with Jason Marks on a crazy story. A Virginia Department of Transportation worker found an urn in the James River Bridge. The VDOT worker handed the urn over to the Virginia State Police. We met up with the Virginia State Police to hand over the urn to a family member.

I am truly living a dream. Every time I step into the newsroom, I am internally grateful. The internship is coming to a close soon, and I have a couple of things to check off! Wish me luck!!!!