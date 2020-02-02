Intern Blog: This is only the beginning.

I have only been here for about 3 weeks and I still can’t believe it. The fact that I even get to be a part of this wonderful show is amazing. During these past couple of weeks, I have learned so much. The very first task I had was to watch and observe the floor director. Just watching how Stephanie Cooke walked around and did everything without a strand of hair misplaced had me baffled. I was amazed by how much work it takes from everyone to put this show together every day.

After a week of watching, it was finally my turn to floor direct. At first, it was stressful, but after the first day, it got a lot easier. Every day I learn more about floor directing and it gets better each time. I then moved to on run the teleprompter for the morning and noon show. The most important thing I have learned from that is to always stay focused because one mix-up and the anchors won’t have anything to read. The next stage I’m on right now is the blog post that I’m learning from Chris. I have gotten better at my social media postings because of it. I’ve also met some amazing people along the way. And as far as I know, this is only the beginning.