Intern blog: Starting off strong

The first three weeks of this internship have flown by! I have already had the opportunity to learn about so many aspects of a working news room, some of which I hadn’t given much thought to before.

Along with publishing articles for the web, posting on social media and learning about analytics for the digital section, I have also had the opportunity to see the ins and outs of some of the other newsroom functions. I have shadowed producers, learned to edit in Avid and helped put on the Hampton Roads Show during Norfolk Harborfest.







One thing that I hope to do more of in the coming weeks is work with multimedia journalists and reporters at WAVY TV. While working in the digital section has been interesting and Jane Alvarez-Wertz has taught me a lot about what it takes to keep a website running, my career ambition after I graduate is to work in reporting. I would like to explore more shadowing possibilities while at WAVY TV so I can learn as much as possible about reaching out to sources, shooting stand-ups and editing video.

My time at WAVY TV has already taught me so much and I’m looking forward to more opportunities to grow and learn.