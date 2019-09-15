Intern Blog: Settling In

I am only three weeks into my internship with WAVY/WVBT and I have been amazed by every second that I spend at the station. In my short time there, I have met many fascinating interns, workers, and guest. I am learning something new every day, it is amazing to be able to work with people who do what you aspire to do in your future career. In these last three weeks, I’ve been becoming familiar with running The Hampton Roads Show and then running the teleprompter for the midday show for Don and Katie.

After The Hampton Roads Show, I have practiced posting blogs on Wavy.com with Chris. Over this short period, I have realized how important it is for everyone to understand their role and execute it correctly to work together as a unit. Working on The Hampton Roads Show, I have learned how to follow a rundown during a show, prepare the studio, and prepare the guest/audience for the show. So far, I have been able to floor direct multiple times and assist other floor directors with Stephanie Cooke there to guide me. My favorite part of working on The Hampton Roads Show are the people, from the audience to the Pet Pals to the rest of the crew. Everyday, somebody tells me that keeps me hungry for more, things that keep me inspired, and to keep me pushing for more when it comes to building my career. I cannot wait to see what these next couple of weeks bring.