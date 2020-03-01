Intern Blog: Make the Best of it.

Being able to come to this station is the highlight of my week. Every day I come in is different. There is always something to learn and new things to explore. I the people here are so comforting it makes the experience even better. The talks that I have had with the crew about my career and how I can make myself better at the jobs have been rewarding. They are teaching me everything I need to know to be successful. It has been about two months, and it already feels like a lifetime. I have been shadowing producers and working on my editing skills more and more. I have been able to go out and capture news and then edit them. The camera is one of my newest adventures. There are so many more that I have to try, and I plan on making sure I make the best of it all.

