Intern Blog: Make the Best of it.

Another month down and so much has been learned. I'm a few weeks into the newsroom now. On the first day alone, I attended both a.m. and p.m. meetings, sat at the assignment desk, did a writing/editing exercise for producers (anchor read times), shadowed the midday news producer, and sat in the edit bay to watch a photographer put together VOSOTs and packages.

From there, I started going out on stories with crews. I've learned a lot from reporters like Lena, Aesia, and Kiahnna, and photogs Jack, Corby, Mike, LV, and Walter. One of those days was the day it snowed for the first time in almost two years - a full, seven-hour day in Virginia Beach. You learn a lot about people spending that much time in tight spaces together, and while I do not care much for snow, it was really nice being out there with Aesia and Mike that day. This past week, I went out reporter-less to do a "multi-station interview" and coronavirus demonstration at Sentara Norfolk General, which was sick (as the kids used to say). In the process of these experiences, I wrote a digital story and did some stand-ups, including teases, a VOSOT, and a package, all of which are going toward the reel I'm putting together. Also, I've learned a decent amount on how to edit with AVID, even helping Jack with Kara's goofy, basketball story the other day. Something I'm still working on is informalizing my writing and being able to spark a little pizazz for the camera, but long story short, being in news is a new adventure everyday.