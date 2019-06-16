Intern Blog: Just getting started

About two years ago I decided to finally follow my dream of working in the television industry and it was one of the best decisions I have made for my future. The other great decision was applying to the WAVY/WVBT internship and wow, I am so incredibly grateful they accepted me. I can’t believe it has already been a month since I started my internship, time flies when you’re having fun!

During this program I have had the chance to work with the production side of WAVY-TV 10 News. Everyone in the building that I have met so far has been very kind and helpful with any questions I’ve had. I have been able to shadow the director as well as a couple of producers. While shadowing, you learn a lot of information all at once and it can be quite overwhelming but after watching for a while it starts to all make sense. This has already started helping me figure out which roles I think I would enjoy more in the workforce. I’ve also run the teleprompter multiple times, which I surprisingly enjoy. I’m looking forward to shadowing a camera operator soon.

Another main role I have in this internship is working on The Hampton Road Show. Two other interns and I have become the floor directors for the show, which requires a lot of communication skills. We are in charge of making sure everyone is where they are supposed to be at the right times and I have come to find that it is an extremely important role to have. The first week and a half, Stephanie Cooke taught us what we would be doing and held our hands through the whole process but after that, it was our responsibility. My first time floor directing without her, I was extremely nervous. I remember shaking from all the adrenaline of using my big girl voice and taking control, I kind of liked it. One thing I’ve learned so far from my experience is confidence is key. A very gratifying moment was after the show one of the hosts, Chris Reckling, came up to me and said I did a great job. The more shows I work, the more comfortable I get with the process and the easier it is to communicate with others.

I’m excited to see my progress within this internship. If you’d like to watch my journey too you can follow my twitter @CoralBMedia