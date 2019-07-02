Intern Blog: Getting Comfortable

I am already halfway through my internship here with WAVY/WVBT and have been loving every second of it. Working weekly, I have fallen into a regular routine while also exploring and learning new things. I have become more comfortable with running The Hampton Roads Show and have gotten to experience the excitement of riding in the WAVY 10 On the Scene van for an interview.

I have accompanied Symone Davis on the making of one of her Hampton Roads interview segments and got to ride in the WAVY 10 van. We went over to Mill Point park in Hampton where we interviewed some friendly organizers of the Chesapeake Reggae Fest. She showed me how to set up the tripod, white balance the camera, and mic our talent. The process was simple, and the organizers made the interview go nice and smooth. After, I watched as she took some beautiful footage for b-roll and then we were done! I love how Symone can get the footage on her own time and the process is quick. I am planning to go on more shoots with her and maybe even take some footage of my own.

Every day that I have worked on The Hampton Roads Show, I have become more and more used to the process. Prepping the studio, going over the rundowns, and keeping track of all the guests and audience members seem so much easier now than it did in the beginning. I have witnessed the differences between a Monday morning, tired and quiet studio audience and a Friday, lively and energetic one. Fridays are my favorite because I absolutely love live music and we always have great comedians join as guests and last Friday I was able to meet the hilarious actor and comedian Tommy Davidson! Last week was the first time that I didn’t floor direct with another HRS intern. In fact, last week I had 3 different interns from other departments shadow me on 3 different days. They basically just followed along with what I did, and I tried to explain everything the best I could. I enjoyed sharing with the others the excitement of what I have been doing for the past month. My favorite part of working on The Hampton Roads Show has been meeting people. There are new guests every day that I get to talk to who are sometimes encouraging and have a way of brightening up my day. I have even surprisingly seen an old friend in one of the studio audiences. I look forward to continue meeting more friendly faces this next month.