Intern blog: Final day

Practicing lead-ins on set

Today is bittersweet for me. I am sad that I will miss my new friends, and, more importantly, I will not be able to continue to learn from WAVY-TV 10’s finest. The training that I received this summer was invaluable. I sharpened my skills in the areas of editing, shooting, writing scripts, producing shows, and improving my presence on camera. These skills will allow me to become a better reporter.

Learning the different equipment used in a commercial shoot

During my internship with WAVY, I experienced some of the most captivating news stories of the summer. Working the assignment desk, I was able to witness the gruesome and horrific acts of the Virginia Beach mass shooting. On a more positive note, I was also able to cover the USA women’s soccer team as they made history after winning two straight World Cup titles. Both events propelled me to hone my reporting skills, because I felt I was a part of each story.

I will forever be thankful for the patience and knowledge demonstrated from Brian Parsons, Nathan Epstein, Bruce Radar, and every other person that I worked with at WAVY News. I will honor my mentors everyday by being a fearless learner and a tireless worker in the broadcasting industry.