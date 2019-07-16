Intern Blog: Almost done already!?

It has already come down to my last two weeks in this internship and I am not looking forward to leaving yet. Though, I am ready to make the most out of the time that I have left.

Above is a picture of my adventure with Symone Davis last Friday. We did two different interviews at the NASA Langley Research Center for the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. We were able to get special badges that let us through the gates and into the brilliant, historic area. Before the first interview, we looked around to locate the best spot to shoot. As we began, both of the wireless microphones that we usually use weren’t working so Symone had me hold the handheld mic up like a reporter. We learned that the Gantry in the Landing and Impact Research Facility behind us was where many astronauts once practiced landing on the moon. For the second interview we were even allowed into the Hangar, Flight Research Laboratory! Luckily this time our other microphones started working and my arm got to rest.

Another experience I had a couple of weeks ago was editing for the Hampton Roads Show. I originally learned how to edit on Premiere Pro so this time I got to try my hand in using AVID. The easiest way for me to learn is by doing. So the editor, James, helped walk me through, step-by-step, on how to create a timed slide show and then transfer it over to the rundown. It was really cool watching the section in the rundown go from offline to online and knowing it was going to be featured on the show. Can’t wait to see what I do within the next couple of weeks!