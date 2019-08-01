Intern Blog #4: Overnight news shadowing

Since my last blog post I have spent some time with the overnight news team, which has helped me to accomplish some of the goals that I had set for myself this summer. I have shadowed both production, with Lauren and Ariel, and reporting, with Kiahnna and LV.







Production of the morning show was interesting to watch and it was cool to see the ways that it is different than production of the nightly news and the Hampton Roads Show.

Shadowing Kiahnna and LV was cool because I got to shoot stand-ups, write news copy and make a news package. It’s nice to have material now that I can use when making my reel.

As of today I only have two weeks of my internship at WAVY left. It’s sad to think that it will be ending so soon, but I’m extremely thankful for everything I have learned.