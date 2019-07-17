Intern blog #3: Getting out in the field

In the past two weeks I have continued to expand my internship experience by shadowing reporters in the field and attending the “lunch and learn” intern event.

I have shadowed Stephanie Harris in the field twice. I learned a lot about how she chooses her shots and writes scripts. I was not able to shoot any stand-ups because both times I shadowed her she was very busy working on multiple stories at once.

The “lunch and learn” helped me by answering some questions I had about my project and about the best way to get stand ups. It was also interesting and helpful to hear from WAVY employees about how they got into the industry and hearing their tips.

My biggest take-away from the “lunch and learn” was something said by Don Roberts; “be so good at what you do that they miss you when you’re gone.”

My plan for my remaining time as a WAVY intern is to shadow Kiana and LV nightside to get some good stand-ups and to be as great as possible in my digital position that they miss me when I’m gone.