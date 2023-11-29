Preparing for severe weather takes all of us. It requires an understanding of the hazards severe weather can pose, and the knowledge of how to respond to it when it happens.

The National Weather Service and the weather enterprise as a whole – broadcast meteorology, private meteorology, academic entities, etc have been working for years to create a “Weather-Ready Nation.”

Part of this effort involves working with companies and organizations to help promote weather safety and education. Groups are also welcomed to share success stories of preparedeness and resiliency, as we all work to reduce the impact of hazardous weather.

Organizations are able to sign up to become a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador, to signify their commitment to this cause. In doing so, the organization supports NOAA and the National Weather Service’s mission by promoting weather safety, communicating with them before and after weather hits and exploring new ways to teach their group about weather.

Any organization can become a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador. To sign up, follow this link and learn about the steps.