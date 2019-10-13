I am currently halfway through my amazing internship at WAVY and this experience could not get any better. I am rapidly perfecting my craft and learning all there is to learn about production. I have completely gotten out of my comfort zone when it comes meeting and interacting with new people everyday, as well as taking charge when it comes to floor directing. I have also been prompting for the morning news which at first was intimidating, but I have learned everyone makes mistakes, you just have to continue to learn and grow. Everyone that I interact with at WAVY helps whenever I need but most importantly makes sure I can work effectively and efficiently. I look forward to exploring different departments and shadowing reports/ photogs. Interning at WAVY is not the traditional internship. There is something new and exciting happening everyday.