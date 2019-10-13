Halfway Through

BRRR! It was a cold start this morning, most areas waking up in the 40s and 50s. But across much of the western side of the US, they're waking up in the 20s and 30s. Yikes! Winter weather is making a brief appearance.

Even though we're starting off on the cool side, we'll end up in the mid 70s this afternoon. A perfect fall day! If you have any outdoor plans you want to accomplish this weekend, today is the better day! But lows tonight won't be as cool it was starting off today.