Me doing one of my final stand ups

Sadly, my time at WAVY is coming to an end. My last day of the internship is next week, and then I’ll be going back to Charlottesville. The fall news interns that will replace us have already been selected. I hope they have as much fun and learn as much as we have!

My reel is almost finished. It’s weird looking back and seeing how much I progressed as a reporter. I’m so grateful for all the reporters that taught me how to write, carry myself in front of a camera, and have a strong reporting voice. I’m so much more confident now and it really shows!

I definitely have a lot to work on, but I think one of the best parts of the internship is that it taught me what skills I need to succeed in this field. Another perk of this internship is that I got to learn about all of the different departments. Although I don’t see myself going into production or promotions, it’s good to know what my colleagues jobs entail. Also, it’s hard to know what my first job will be like, so it’s good to be prepared for whatever life may throw at me. This internship has been fantastic and I’m excited for where I will go next!