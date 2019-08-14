Final intern blog

Looking back at the time the I have spent at WAVY TV 10 this summer, I am so thankful for the experiences I have had and the people I have met. Both the fun experiences and the stressful experiences have taught me something valuable about the TV news industry and where I see myself in it in the future.

My time spent in digital has taught me so much and I’m so thankful for the people who taught me and helped me along the way. Jane, Taylor and Brian specifically have been so helpful and patient this summer teaching me the ins-and-outs of their section.

My time spent shadowing reporters, producers and other members of the WAVY TV team have been so fun. Everyone here has been great to work with.

Now I’m looking forward to the future and I can’t wait to see where the next year takes me.