Final Day “On My Side”

A photo taken on my last official day of interning in the newsroom. Also my first time coming in to see the Christmas tree!

My last day was bitter-sweet. Bitter because I had to step away from my weekly routine of coming into the news station to work on a stories, go out in the field, and learn! I won’t be able to see and connect with the many people I met. But sweet– because I did meet so many amazing and kind people throughout this experience. I’ve learned so much about the news industry, what it’s like to work in different positions within news and how each department’s wheels helps to spin another.

I’m in the producer chair looking over the newscast block that I produced in iNews.

For the interns’ final project, we had to submit proposals outlining what we would like to submit for evaluation. I chose to produce a newscast, and create at least two packages. Well… mission complete! It took some time but after I grabbed Avid by the horns, I completed an entire block of a newscast. First was finding the stories, then ordering them, and writing. That was the easy part in my opinion. Next, I had to code them with supers, camera positions, etc.and find video. The VO’s (voiceovers) were easy and SOT/VO’s (sound on tape/voiceovers) weren’t too difficult either. The packages are what took the most time. Tracking the sound, finding and then editing video sounds easy, but no– not for me. Basically I had to get comfortable with using Avid and figure out how it works. Like a trial and error process. But I stuck it out, and got the job done.

My newscast rundown for my final intern project. Taken in the studio right before we went live.

After finishing my whole run down, and looking through it, I felt proud. It took long, but I was happy that I had the time and space to make errors and mistakes so that I could learn from them. Then I could apply what I learned not only within the newsroom but within my career in the news and television industry.

Overall, this internship experience has been way more than I expected– in a good way. I have extraordinary people to guide me through everything and even go out of their way to help me, not only now but in the future. Taking tips from the some of the top news professionals “757” is an opportunity that not many get to have. But I did and I’m going to run with it.

This may be the conclusion of my internship at WAVY-TV 10 but is not the end of the television experience “on my side.”