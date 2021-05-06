Blog: Your Weather Order Has Arrived!

About a month or two ago I think a lot of folks were hoping for some warmer weather. Then we started to get some streaks of warm weather. Over the last week and a half we had some warm/hot air moving into the region. We broke a record 2 days ago, and almost tied a record yesterday.

High Temps Last 2 Weeks

Also the humidity levels shot up over the last 3 days to mid-Summer levels. So folks seemed to quickly change their weather order to cooler and drier conditions. Their order has arrived!

Today we will have some much cooler and drier conditions. In fact the humidity has dropped off the charts. Yesterday, the dew points were in the 60s. Now they are in the 30s!

Dew Points

We’ll stay dry today with lots of sunshine. High pressure is building in from the west and a cold front is sinking to our south.

Regional Weather Map

Tomorrow we’ll still be cool, but there will be an area of low pressure forming just offshore. We’ll also have an upper level disturbance overhead. This upper level feature will be an exceptionally cold pocket of air. Both of these features will bring us lots of clouds with scattered rain showers. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if the upper level cold pool produces some “weird weather”. I’ve seen these before. They tend to produce some surprises. Sometimes in the form of odd looking clouds. Sometimes it creates cool-weather thunderstorms. Once in a while they have even created graupel. This is because the upper level cold air is so cold that it creates a high amount of instability. However, the ground temps aren’t that warm. So it’s a different kind of instability. So we’ll see what it brings tomorrow. Either way we will have some scattered rain showers with highs in the 60s. there may be some isolated thunderstorms, but they will not be severe.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Afternoon)

The low and upper level low will both kick out by Saturday. We’ll have lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Then we’ll be in the mid 70s on Mother’s Day. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Meteorologist: Jeremy wheeler