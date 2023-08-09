Many of us across town have been thoroughly enjoying these oddball, low humidity summer days, and today will be just that. As dry air moves in from the north expect warm & comfortable conditions before the humidity makes a comeback later this week.

Some early morning clouds along with a weakening front are moving offshore this morning, opening the door for the dry air to move in. Expect plenty of sunshine once the clouds move out and lower humidity (dew points in the low 60s). Highs should hold in the 80s to near 90°.

Take advantage because this all changes tomorrow! Humidity moves back in with a warm breeze as temperatures should at least feel like the mid 90s. Winds out of the southwest could occasionally gust to 25mph as clouds slowly increase. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely to develop across the region by the afternoon hours. Some heavy rain and gusty wind could accompany them.

Humidity values stay elevated through the end of the week and the weekend. Temperatures should hold in the upper 80s Friday, then reach the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday. That’s when heat indices should be around 100°+.

At least rain chances don’t look too significant for the weekend. As of now, we’ve only got isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, mainly for Sunday. Additional rain chances are set to move in early next week.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro