Blog: Wintry Weather Ends. Cold Rain Today. Dry & Cold Weekend Ahead.

Yesterday was about as miserable as forecast. We had cold rain pretty much all day. High temps were only in the upper 30s, and the wind chills were in the 20s at times. Unfortunately, today will be very similar. BUT…The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter! Let’s talk about it.

Over the last 48 hours we picked up about 1 to 1.25″ of rain.

Rainfall Totals

We could see another half inch to an inch of rain through this evening before it finally wraps up.

Rainfall Forecast (NAM Model)

Rain was widespread this morning with a brief mix to the west/northwest.

Precip This Morning

We have one area of low pressure moving away from the region (offshore). However, there is another low that is creeping closer to us from the south along a stationary front.

Regional Weather Map

The second low will only slowly move to the northeast today. It will pass just to our south this afternoon. We’ll have have a high chance for rain through midday.

Future Trak (Midday)

The showers will only gradually taper off during the afternoon. Unfortunately, now it even looks like some scattered rain showers will continue into the evening. High temps will only be in the 30s this afternoon. At least it won’t be as windy as yesterday. As the system wraps up tonight it could have have a few flurries at the end. Then we’ll dry out overnight. As skies clear the temperatures will drop to the 20s. This will likely create some black ice in the area tomorrow morning. High pressure will build into the area this weekend. So we’ll have a good amount of sunshine both days. Temps will be seasonably cold though. Highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Low temps will be in the 20s.

The good news is that cold air will finally lose its grip on the country over the next few days. High temps will be in the 50s here on Monday. There will be some more rain, but it won’t be a washout. Then we’ll be dry and mild Tuesday through Thursday of next week. High temps are aiming for the upper 50s to near 60. Wahoo!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler