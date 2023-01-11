This morning we had frost, freezing temperatures, and the possibility of freezing fog. Luckily we didn’t have any big problems, and the fog was patchy. While these are all features of Winter, unfortunately, there was no snow. Or should I say fortunately???

Temps once again started in the 20s and 30s, but we will warm to the low 50s this afternoon.

Forecast Temps Today

We had a good amount of sunshine this morning, and that will continue for a while. However, clouds will increase a bit by midday. We’ll be partly cloudy today with a little more clouds for a time. Winds will be light and out of the east. So high temps will rise to the low 50s with upper 40s north.

High pressure is to our north. We have a few fronts to our south and our west.

Regional Weather Map

Tomorrow we’ll develop a south wind, and that will help to warm us up. High temps will rise to the 60s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

However, we’ll also have a lot of moisture coming up from the south. So we’ll be mostly cloudy through the day. We’ll also have some isolated rain showers at just about any time of the day.

Future Trak (Thursday Afternoon)

By tomorrow night a bigger slug of showers will swipe through the area. This will be ahead of a cold front.

Future Trak (Thursday Night)

The scattered showers will continue into early Friday morning, but they should move out by mid-morning. Then we’ll dry out for the weekend. High temps will be in the 50s on Friday. They will only be in the mid-upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler