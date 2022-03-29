If you thought yesterday was a little chilly for this time of year, then I have some bad news for you…. Today will be even colder!

High temps went as expected yesterday. We hit the low-mid 50s over most of the region.

High Temps Yesterday

There was one surprise (don’t tell my boss). It was only in the low 40s on the Eastern Shore. That was due to the extra clouds and stronger winds over that way. There was even a flurry or two on radar, but I don’t know if it made it to the ground.

So yes, today we are going to be colder. We started this morning with temps in the 20s and 30s. However, the biting northwest wind made it feel like the teens and 20s (wind chill). We have high pressure centered just to the west with a cold front to our south. There is a big warm front far to our southwest.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have lots of sunshine today. However, the northwest wind will keep pulling down the cold/dry air from Canada. So high temps will be only be in the upper 40s to near 50 this afternoon.

Forecast Temps Thursday

Wind chills will be in the 30s and low 40s this afternoon. We’ll have a lot of sunshine. In fact, it is super-mega dry outside. At least for this time of year. Dew points are only in the teens and single digits.

Dew Points

The wind will run out of the northwest at 10-15mph, but it might let up a little by the late afternoon.

Tomorrow the warm front will lift north into our region. There may be some spotty showers ahead of it. Winds will be out of the south through the day. High temps will rise to the mid 60s. It will be a big jump in temps from the morning as we’ll start off in the 30s. Dress in layers!

By Thursday the south winds will keep the warming trend going. High temps will rise to the mid-upper 70s. It’s possible that a few thermometers will hit 80 degrees. We’ll have increasing clouds. There may be some spotty showers in the morning. However, we’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The GFS and European models have a big area of rain, but some of the other models don’t have that much coverage.

GFS Model Thursday

We have a marginal to slight risk for severe weather. However, I’m wondering it that is a little overdone. We’ll be warm and humid with some decent wind shear above. However, if the storms happen more at night, then that might limit the instability. Plus, there likely won’t be any cold air aloft. That could also limit instability. We’ll see. At a minimum there could be some brief heavy rain and gusty winds. The showers and storms will continue into Thursday night. We’ll wrap up the rain with a few showers early Friday morning. Then we’ll be dry and mild on Friday with high temps near 70. We’ll be dry and cooler on Saturday. High temps will be closer to 60 degrees. I’ll go into more detail about next weekend in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler