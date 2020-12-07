Blog: Wintry Mix This Morning North. Cold Rain Everywhere Else.

As we all went to bed last night our skies were clear. However, the clouds quickly moved in after midnight, and then the precip started up early this morning.

Rain And Snow This Morning

An area of low pressure is strengthening to our south. It will stay offshore, but it will pass just to our southeast today.

Regional Weather Map

This is shoving a lot of moisture up into a colder airmass. If it were just a few degrees colder, then our area would be dealing with a lot of snow today. However, temps were mainly in the 40s this morning, and they will pretty much stay in the 40s today. There was a lot of light (and chilly) rain falling over the majority of the area. However, it was colder north of the metro. So there was a wintry mix of snow and rain between Surry, Williamsburg, Gloucester, and Melfa.

As we go through the day the majority of the area will have cold rain. The snow and mix will continue between the mid-late morning hours.

Future Trak (Late AM)

Then some dry air will move in at the upper levels by midday from the west. This should dry up the snow/mix zone and areas north/west of the metro.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

We could see a dusting up to a half an inch of snow briefly stick to some grassy surfaces. This is possible form Surry to Williamsburg to Gloucester Courthouse to Melfa and points north.

Snow Forecast (Before Melting)

It could be a little more than that from West Point to Richmond.

Scattered rain showers will continue for Hampton Roads into northeast North Carolina through the late afternoon. As mentioned, we’ll dry out to the north and west. This should allow high temps to reach the 40s, and that should promote melting.

Future Trak (Late Afternoon)

Some very light precip could continue into the evening. Especially along the coast. So it could wrap up as some sprinkles and maybe even a few flurries. Either way we’ll dry out overnight. Skies will clear late, and then temps will fall to the low-mid 30s. Tomorrow we’ll have lots of sunshine, but high temps will only be in the upper 40s. We’ll be milder and dry later this week. Then we’ll have some rain by next weekend. I’ll detail that as it gets closer. Be safe on the roads today.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler