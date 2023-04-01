The big weather story for Saturday will be the wind! We will see winds gusting at times up to 45 mph. Already this morning we’ve seen some gusts of up to 40 mph. These winds will be enough to blow around loose outdoor objects and cause problems for any outdoor events today.

Winds will decrease on Sunday, but it will still be windy overnight Saturday and for a little bit of time Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon we’ll have a breeze but it should only be 15-20 mph from time to time.

Why all of the wind? Well, we have a strong weather system approaching from the west. This front has a lot of wind energy with it, and a few areas of rain too. Saturday around midday and into the early afternoon expect to see a few scattered showers and storms. A storm or two could turn “severe” with winds of 58+ mph.

With the SW wind, it will be nice and mild this afternoon. Temperatures should climb into the mid to upper 70s for most of the region. Enjoy the warmth – Sunday is cooler with highs only in the 50s to low 60s.

The wind will also cause a brief water increase on the soundside of the OBX. Keep that in mind if you live on the western side of the OBX in Corolla, Kitty Hawk, Southern Shores, Duck or Manteo.

We will be dry but cooler on Sunday as our wind shifts to a more N/NW direction in the wake of the front. This cooler weather only lasts for a day as highs climb back into the upper 60s to low 70s by Monday and mid to upper 70s to near 80 by mid week.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter