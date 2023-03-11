A windy afternoon is expected across the area on Saturday. Winds could gust as high as 35-40 mph at times.

This morning we have an area of low pressure off our coast and an area of high pressure to our west. The combined pressure gradient between these two features will help this afternoon to bring us the windy conditions. Expect the winds to decrease tonight as the low pulls away.

We’ll see a few clouds move in this afternoon. A spotty shower or two is possible mainly on the Eastern Shore. Better rain chances arrive on Sunday.

Sunday morning will start dry but we will see rain push in by the afternoon. For western areas like Southampton, Surry, Williamsburg and Hertford – rain will arrive around 11am-12pm. For the metro, showers will be likely by 1pm. Through the afternoon and evening some showers are expected on and off.

Rainfall totals across the region through Monday morning will be around 0.5″ to 1″ of rain.

Next week will remain cool with below average temperatures. We will see some cold nights as well with lows falling into the 30s Monday night, Tue night and through the remainder of the week. Some frost is possible. Inland areas could even see some upper 20s Tuesday night.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

