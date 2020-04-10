Blog: Windy Friday Ahead. A Decent Easter Weekend Forecast.

Today is going to be much cooler, super dry, and very windy. A cold front has dropped to our south. High pressure is building in from the northwest.

Regional Weather Map

We had a few clouds this morning, but we’ll have a lot of sunshine today. Temps started mainly in the 40s. We’ll have highs in the lower 60s which is a big drop from our recent high temps in the 70s and 80s. Today would really be nice if it wasn’t for the strong winds. They will run out of the west/northwest at 10-20mph with gusts to 35mph. Maybe a few gusts to 40mph near the water. Especially on the Eastern Shore where there is a Wind Advisory.

Wind Speed Forecast

Dew points are dropping into the 20s. So it is bone dry outside. We’ll have clear skies tonight, and the winds should ease up a bit. In a few rural areas, it’s possible that temps will drop down to the low-mid 30s. So there may be some patchy frost. Bring in the potted plants if you haven’t already.

Tomorrow we’ll have fair skies and less wind. High temps will rise to the low-mid 60s. It will be very nice out. On Sunday (for Easter) we are looking pretty good overall. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. There may be a stray shower sometime in the morning. However, I think the bulk of the rain will hold off until late in the day.

GFS Model (Late Sunday)

Winds will pick up out of the south. So high temps will rise to the low 70s. The timing of the rain may change. So check back over the weekend for updates.

By Sunday night a very large/strong area of low pressure will form over the Midwest. It will stay to our north, but it will be such a large system that we’ll have a lot of rain and wind here. Some preliminary forecasts suggest that we could have some wind gusts to over 50mph, but I think it’s still too early for specific details. Here’s a brief look at the euro model for later Monday morning.

European Model (Late Monday Morning)

The system may slow down a bit since it’s so big. It may retrograde. It may pull in some drier air. It could stall and push more humid air into our area. We’ll see. So check back for updates on that over the weekend.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler