Blog: Winding Down The Rain. Better Weather This Weekend!

Well, after what was a long and soaking week we are going out with a bang today. The area of low pressure that was sitting to our west is moving in today.

Regional Weather Map

We had a lot of rain this morning. It was heavy in several places. There were also a few thunderstorms. We’ll have more scattered rain showers today with a few thunderstorms.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

It won’t be a washout. There will be some breaks. But the clouds will hang around through most of the day. At least we will warm up this afternoon. High temps will be in the lower 80s with some 70s near the shore. We’ll have southeast winds at about 10mph with some gusts above 15mph near the shore. Scattered showers will taper off this evening, but a few more showers (and possibly a couple of thunderstorms) will move in late tonight. We’ll have a few showers tomorrow morning, and then we’ll see some more spotty/scattered showers later in the day. However, tomorrow we’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds. Temps will stay warm. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Winds will be out of the northwest at about 10mph.

We’ll cool down and dry out on Sunday. High temps will be near 70. That will be a little cool to hit the beaches, but at least I’m not expecting rain. Skies will be partly cloudy, but some of the models are now hinting at a little more clouds in the afternoon. The surface low will be out to sea, but the upper level low may still be lingering just offshore. Either way, it still looks good for Monday as high pressure builds in. We’ll be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s. Most of next week looks good. We’ll be partly cloudy with highs in the 80s. It’s about time.

Many folks will be heading back to the beaches. The surf will likely clean up from tomorrow into Sunday. However, there will be higher threat for rip currents due to the churned up Atlantic. So be careful surfers. Swimmers many need to stay out of the water some of the time, but we’ll see.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler