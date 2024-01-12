A large part of our Friday wil be dry, however- in the evening rain will move into the area with showers and storms becoming likely.

Expect to see showers as early as 4pm, with some heavier rain and possible storms towards 6-7pm. Downpours and some heavy rain will be possible. We can’t rule out a severe storm or two as well this evening as the band of rain and storms moves through.

Much of the day will be in the mid 50s. We’ll actually see temperatures warm up a bit this evening as the warm front lifts north – into the 60s. But it will be short lived… we’ll cool down quickly overnight and into Saturday with highs Saturday around sunrise in the low 50s. 40s can be expected in the afternoon.

So back to the rain – the timing for the last band of rain is a little bit uncertain still – with some models such as the NAM below showing it moving through at 1-4am while our in house GRAF model has it closer to 12-2am.

If we have any instability, which some models do show as a possibility- a strong to severe storm could develop along the line as it moves through. Make sure you keep your phone’s sound on and do *not* put it on “Do Not Disturb* overnight. This mode doesn’t allow alerts to get through.

Into the weekend, we’ll be dry but cool. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s, but with a wind on Saturday it will feel like the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunday wil be in the upper 40s to near 50.

Monday looks nice but cool for many of the MLK Day on Monday. We’ll see some increasing clouds, but we’ll be dry.

Now, onto Tuesday and Wednesday- the days when things could get interesting. Next week, we’re certainly going to have some COLD temperatures. The question will be if we have any moisture in the area. If we do, we could see some rain/snow or all snow late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Right now, the Euro and GFS models are split as of the overnight computer runs of both of those models. The GFS has a rain changing to snow event, while the Euro keeps the moisture too far south to give us anything.

Rememeber, looking at the Euro/GFS isn’t the best idea- because it’s just one model. Several days out from a storm, it’s better to look at the ensembles, which take the model data, tweak it a little bit and show possible solutions based off these tweaks.

Despite the determinstic Euro showing no snow, the ensembles do show some support for snow.



Same for the GFS ensembles.



This leads me to believe we have a good chance of seeing *some snowflakes* Tue night – but accumulations – well too early to tell right now.

This lets us show all the possibilities, and take the uncertainty into account. Looking at the ensembles, they do show a good chance of some snowflakes, which I’m going to put at 60%. Accumulating snow, the chances are a little lower, but may trend UP if we see the moisture sync up. We should have higher confidence in the models by Sunday. Stay tuned for updates.

Either way, snow or not, COLD air is coming next week! Wed morning – temps could feel like the teens to single digits.

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

