Over the last 8 days we have had high temperatures in the 90s. We’ve been on a hot streak, and not the casino kind!

High Temps Last 2 Weeks

Yesterday we hit a crescendo. High temps made it into the upper 90s. The heat index was over 100 for many. We will have one more hot day before a brief cool down. High temps today will rise up to the mid-upper 90s again. The heat index will be between 99 and 104 degrees.

Heat Index Forecast

Forecast Temps Today

Notice that there is some seasonably cool air up in Illinois. I was shocked (and a bit doubtful) yesterday when my mom said that their high temperature was only going to be in the 70s, but as you can see she wasn’t lying. The high temperatures in the 100s will continue from Memphis to Dallas.

In our region we have high pressure offshore. There is a strong cool front over the Ohio River Valley. It is moving steadily in our direction.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll be partly cloudy today with some isolated showers and storms this afternoon. There will be a few more showers and storms by the evening. We do have a nice breeze out of the southwest today. The wind will run at 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph. This will help quite a bit with the “Feels like temperature”.

By tomorrow the front will move into the region and stall out. However, there will be some cooler air arriving with it. It won’t be much drier though. We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be some spotty showers in the morning. Then we’ll have scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Afternoon)

There may be some heavy downpours. The scattered showers and storms will continue into the evening.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Evening)

The higher clouds, cool front, and the chance for rain should keep the temps down. We should finally break that streak of 90s. So I’m calling for 89. However, some models suggest we’ll only be in the low-mid 80s. Our model has come up since this morning’s forecast run.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

The front should fall apart by Wednesday, but we’ll still have a few showers and storms. High temps will be near 90 or in the low 90s. We’ll heat up again into the 90s Thursday and Friday. The rain chances should go down.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler