Blog: Widespread Rain And Heavy!

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) – As expected, the rain moved in this morning into the region. It was already moderate to heavy in a few spots, but there could be some bigger areas of heavy rain later today.

A warm front was moving up from the south. There was also an area of low pressure moving in from the southwest. High pressure was retreating east.

Regional Weather Map

The rain will likely be widespread from the late morning until the mid afternoon. It will be heavy at times as well.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

A few thunderstorms are possible, but I’m not expecting severe weather. Surface winds will be out of the southeast at about 5-15mph. This will allow temps to warm up to the mid 70s despite the clouds and rain.

By the late afternoon and early evening a cold front will move in from the west. The winds will pick up out of the west. So we may dry out by the heart of the evening commute. Before it wraps up our area could see 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rainfall.

Rainfall Forecast

There has been some lingering high water from the recent tidal flooding. This has gone down over the last 2 days. However, there is still some lingering poor drainage. So between this and the heavy rain today, we could see some localized flooding. It’s been pretty dry lately though. So the ground should be able to soak up most of it.

We are down about 1.4″ of rain for the month. However, we are 2.53″ below the average rainfall since September 1st.

Local Rainfall climate

Today’s rain will put a big dent in the long-term deficit.

After the front moves through tonight we’ll dry out and cool down fast. Low temps will be in the 50s with a strong westerly breeze. There could be a couple of 40s inland. Dew points will drop all the way down to the 30s and 40s. Tomorrow will be cool, dry, and breezy. High temps will be in the mid-upper 60s. We’ll be pretty chilly tomorrow night. Low temps will drop to the 40s area-wide. There could even be a few 30s by Friday morning. High temps will be in the mid 60s on Friday with lots of sunshine. We’ll warm up slightly next weekend with highs in the 70s. It will be a nice weekend, but an isolated shower is possible late Sunday. Then we’ll have some more rain move in Monday into Tuesday.

In the tropics…Tropical depression 15 has fallen apart over the eastern Atlantic. It could re-form in a few days, but that is a low chance. There is a tropical disturbance in the southern Bay of Campeche. It has a medium chance of formation over the next few days.

Tropical Satellite

Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler