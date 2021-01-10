Blog: Where Is Winter?

Well…The other day the wintry mix ended up being very minimal. Coming up Monday night into Tuesday morning there will just be a few cold rain showers. And… temps next week will mainly be in the 50s.

We’ve had some mild Winters for the past couple of years. Here are the temperatures for the first several days of January for this and last year:

Early January High Temps

If you go back to 2017 (right side) then you hit some typical temperatures for this time of year. Highs were in the 20s and 30s. So going forward we are going to hit some pretty mild temperatures again during the upcoming work week. Let’s start with today’s weather. High temps will be in the upper 40s with a few 50s inland and south. We’ll have high pressure building in.

Regional Weather Map

Tomorrow high temps will rise to near 50. We’ll have increasing clouds through the day. Then we’ll be near 50 on Tuesday. We’ll have a few showers in the morning on Tuesday, but the rest of the day should be dry. We’ll be in the mid-upper 50s Wednesday through Friday with mostly dry conditions. Again, these are well above the average of 48 degrees.

Temperature Trend

We may even get some 60s in here on Thursday. There will be some colder air by next weekend, but it isn’t looking as cold as it did a couple of days ago.

So I’m not exactly complaining. Though I think deep freezes help to temporarily knock down the insect population a bit. (More so with a flash freeze). It just definitely feels like something is going on in the long-term. Global Warming. At least this is very helpful as many people need to get outside and go for a walk due to the COVID Outbreak. So that is a big plus.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler